Raymond T. Scarnecchia, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

Lane Family Funeral Homes

September 8, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Raymond T. Scarnecchia, Warren, Ohio-obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond T. Scarnecchia, 79, passed away after a long illness on Sunday September 8, 2019.

Raymond was born in Warren, Ohio on November 5, 1939, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Ann (Lyzwa) Scarnecchia.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and worked in the car business.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barbara Hall-Scarnecchia whom he married on April 16, 1960; children, Janet Scarnecchia, Raymond (Debbie) Scarnecchia, Lori (Ed) Lawn and Paula (Jimmy) Nowery; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Scarnecchia and his brother Thomas R. Scarnecchia Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Raymond T Scarnecchia, please visit Tribute Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dick Adgate Florist
Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com