Raymond T. Scarnecchia, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond T. Scarnecchia, 79, passed away after a long illness on Sunday September 8, 2019.



Raymond was born in Warren, Ohio on November 5, 1939, a son of the late Thomas and Mary Ann (Lyzwa) Scarnecchia.



He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and worked in the car business.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barbara Hall-Scarnecchia whom he married on April 16, 1960; children, Janet Scarnecchia, Raymond (Debbie) Scarnecchia, Lori (Ed) Lawn and Paula (Jimmy) Nowery; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Scarnecchia and his brother Thomas R. Scarnecchia Jr.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



