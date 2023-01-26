YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Fabian, 82, of Youngstown, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield Wednesday morning, January 25, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born June 13, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rhyne and Catherine (Byler) Fabian and came to this area in 1979.

Skip served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Saxon Club of Youngstown.

He worked most of his life as an automotive machinist at several machine shops in the area and retired from Progressive Diesel in 2015. He built and assembled engines for local race car drivers, as well as car collector enthusiasts.

Skip loved going to the drag races and circle car races with his friends and hanging out at local swap meets. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could be found watching and rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved spending time working in his park-like back yard with his lovable Westie, Bonnie, by his side.

Skip leaves his wife, Patricia, whom he married August 28, 1970; a daughter, Susan of Youngstown; a sister, Mary Catherine (Fred) Covelli of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; three nieces and one nephew.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Bryan and a loving aunt.

Skip will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

