Raymond K. Mason Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond K. Mason, 56, passed away Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Ray was born August 7, 1962, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Carl T. and Lila D. (Reed) Mason.

He was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School.

Ray is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ronald D. Mason of Austintown, Denise J. Mortimer of Tampa, Florida, Cheryl L. Mason of Youngstown, Carl T. Mason of Columbus and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515, with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to defray the cost of the funeral.

