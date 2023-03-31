CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Rogers, 88 of Canfield died Thursday evening, March 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Medical Center, Youngstown.

Raymond was born July 13, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Joseph T. and Florence T. (Supple) Rogers.

He attended DePaul University and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard.

Raymond worked as an accountant for General Motors, Lordstown Plant for over 30 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where he served on the property committee, and the finance committee. He was the founder of the Red Door Café Food Pantry of the church and had received the Silver Cross award for his exemplary service. He was a former member of the Austintown Lions Club.

Raymond leaves his wife, the former Patricia C. Clewell, whom he married May 24, 1958; his children, Teresa Smith of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Brian (Barbara) Rogers of Clover, South Carolina, Colleen (Kevin) Shelton of Howland; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Seann, Kyle, Justin, Colin, Carly, Jason, and Justin. He also leaves 11 great-grandchildren and his sister, Mary Passaglia of Naples, Florida.

Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Rogers and a son-in-law, Jeffry Smith.

Friends may call on Wednesday at St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave. Youngstown, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes to St. John’s Episcopal Church Red Door Cafe or the Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

