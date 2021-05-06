Raymond J. Rice, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. (Rick) Rice, Jr. passed unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 3, 2021.



Rick was born on October 8, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Judge Raymond J. and Doris E. (Lohr) Rice, Sr.



Rick graduated from Brookfield High School in 1969 where he participated in band, chorus, chess club, photography club and baseball. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from Denver Automotive and Diesel College as automotive technician, eventually returning to the Shenango Valley to ply his trade.

He worked for several auto repair shops, eventually opening his own shop for a short time. Rick worked for several years with the Brookfield Township Police Department, advancing from dispatcher to detective sergeant. He was trained and certified in Leads operation and usage, trained in arson investigation, was an authorized Instructor in the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Program, trained and authorized to perform breath tests by the Ohio Dept. of Heath. He also worked with the Farrell Police Department and as a security guard. Although he loved it, Rick had to give up police work due to health issues. He moved to Marblehead, Ohio and worked at a marina selling and repairing boats, eventually being responsible for running the marina concession. Rick then moved to Texas, where he worked for several years in the food service industry before an industrial accident in 1992 forced him to retire.



Rick enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking. He was an avid movie watcher who especially loved old westerns. He had a lifelong love of the west and will always be remembered for his black cowboy hat and boots, as well as his many stories and kind heart.



Rick will be missed by his son, Ray J. (Heather) Rice III; his grandchildren, Caitlyn and Connor Rice; his siblings, Teresa (James) Daugherty, Judge Ronald (Judge Cynthia) Rice and Patricia Inskeep; his nephews, Adam and Brian (Jenna) Daugherty, Daniel and Scott Inskeep and Tyler Rice; his nieces, Madison and Morgan Rice; his great-niece Isla Daugherty and additional family and many friends.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with services to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, 6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond J. Rice Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.