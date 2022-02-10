AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. “Ratchet” Carkido, 67, passed away Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022, at his home.

Ray was born March 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Antoinette (Guerriero) Carkido.

He was a 1972 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a mechanic for Westside Tire for over 30 years retiring in 2019.

He was a catholic by faith. Ray enjoyed cars and working on them. He loved helping others, spending time with family and friends and trips to Myrtle Beach.

His wife the former Janet E. Brauer, whom he married April 24, 1976, passed away February 12, 2016.

Ray leaves three brothers, Joe (Mary Anne) Carkido, Tom (Donna) Carkido and Tony (Jody) Carkido, two sisters-in-law, Patricia Carkido and Barbara (Walt) Hurdley, as well as several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews that adored him.

Besides his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by a brother Edward Carkido and two brothers-in-law, Jeffery R. and James E. Brauer.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at Noon.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Ray’s memory.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Raymond J. “Ratchet” Carkido please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.