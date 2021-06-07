Raymond Harmon, III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Harmon, III passed away Saturday morning, June 5, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

Raymond was born July 21, 1957, in Clarksdale Mississippi, the son of Raymond Harmon, Jr. and Mary Nell Harmon.

He was a retired self-employed carpenter.

Raymond is survived by his wife Carol Della Penna Harmon and children, Sam Sparks of Colorado Springs, Dawn Ballard of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Yuvonda Ewing of Tupelo Mississippi and stepson Rob Sell of Youngstown.

He also leaves his sister Lee Harmon Cassatta of Clarksdale Mississippi.

Raymond was preceded in death by his brothers Danny and Bob Harmon.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 evening at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.