YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are saddened to share that Raymond H. Huish, Jr. (affectionately known as Ray), passed away early on Saturday morning, April 8 at Canfield Place, Youngstown. He was 86 years old.

Ray was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Ray was born on September 19, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of the late Raymond H., Sr. and Charlotte (Pursell) Huish.

He graduated from South High School in 1955 and served in the Army National Guard.

Ray spent his entire career at General Motors, Lordstown, where he held varying positions, including quality assurance and foreman, before retiring.

Ray was a member of the former Christ Church and the Western Star Lodge #21 Freemasons of Ohio.

Ray was a dedicated husband to his late wife, Bonnie A. Schinker, for 61 years and together they raised three daughters, Marian Huish (Michelle Jezycki) of Lake Tahoe and Washington, D.C., Amanda Rae Pilolli (Randy Scott) of Fort Worth, Texzas and Bonnie Lou Weaver (Nelson) of Beach City, Holmes County, Ohio. Ray also leaves six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Additionally, Ray had a special place in his heart for his caring niece, Laurie Cogar and his loving neighbors and friends, Walt and Kim Donitzen.

In his free time, Ray volunteered for Stambaugh and Powers Auditoriums and enjoyed working in his yard. He was a true animal lover, especially his beloved cat “Angel,” enjoyed traveling, particularly, his trips to Washington D.C., Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas and counted down the days each year to the Canfield Fair. He looked forward to his morning coffee club, which began at Dunkin’ Donuts and evolved into a close-knit group of friends who met weekly for breakfast.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Canfield Place for the exceptional care and support provided to Ray.

The family will be having a private service to celebrate and honor Ray’s life.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

