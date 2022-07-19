NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Snyder, 70, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge following a years long battle with dementia.

Raymond was born September 18, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of the late Francis and Dorothy Snyder.

Raymond worked for many years at WCI/RG Steel in Warren through various changes in ownership until it was closed in 2012.

Raymond was a talented mechanic and had a knack for solving problems with unique solutions. After his retirement he enjoyed working on and driving his Barracuda and spending time with friends and family.

Raymond will be deeply missed by his children, Eric Snyder (Gina Dereno) of Columbus, Daniel Snyder of Columbus and Michelle (Joe) Sinkovich of North Jackson; two grandchildren, Synleah and Leia; a brother, James Snyder and a sister, Carolyn (John) Lyda.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.



To send flowers to the family of Raymond, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.