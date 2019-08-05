Raymond E. Penny, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday, August 9 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Raymond E. Penny, 91, of Canfield who died Sunday morning, August 4 at Omni West Assisted Living.

Raymond was born December 5, 1927 in Canfield, a son of the late Edward and Inez (Fishel) Penny and was a lifelong area resident.

Raymond served in the United States Army following World War II, serving in Okinawa.

He worked as an operating engineer for Local Union #66 for many years and then worked as a supervisor for the Mahoning County Engineers before retiring. After retirement, Raymond worked maintenance for the Canfield Fairgrounds, a job he truly loved. He had a pilot’s license and also worked at the Youngstown Executive Airport to earn flying time.

Raymond was an avid baseball fan; he not only was a Cleveland Indians fan but played and coached baseball. He loved golfing but Raymond’s favorite pastime was sitting on his front porch.

He was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

His wife, the former Mary Kimmel, whom he married December 8, 1950, died March 19, 2019.

He leaves two daughters, Patty Kurth of Canfield and Bonny (Joe) McHenry of Youngstown; one son, Raymond E. (Michelle) Penny, Jr. of

Austintown and a sister, Norma Jean Diver of Canfield. Raymond also leaves six grandchildren, Katie Kurth, Kristen (Myles) Oakley, Joey (Stacey) McHenry, Meredith McHenry, Raymond Penny III and Alex Penny.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 9 until the time of the service at Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions in Raymond’s name to Omni West Assisted Living Activity Dept., 3259 Vestal Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

