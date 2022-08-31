AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Howe, 95, died peacefully Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Hospice House.

Ray was born March 26, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of Raymond F. and Dolores (Blank) Howe.

Raymond retired in 1985 from General Fireproofing.

We are honored to say that Ray was a WW ll Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy.

Ray was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed trips to local lakes and also to Canada. His other hobbies included hunting and spending time at casinos. He loved animals, especially his fur baby, Lucky.

Ray’s beloved wife of 56 years, the former Clara Ponick, whom he married in 1948, died in 2004.

He is survived by nieces, cousins and many friends, including his wonderful neighbor Evelyn, who was always there to help and care for him.

Besides his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his newborn son, Richard R. Howe.

At Ray’s request, there are no services. Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery next to his beloved wife.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.



