BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, for Raymond E. Heimberger, Jr., 86, of Boardman. Raymond passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, after a lengthy battle with heart ailments.

Ray was born on July 7, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond E. and Isabelle (Rife) Heimberger, Sr.

He was a 1955 graduate of Berea High School and later went on to serve proudly in the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the Marines, Raymond furthered his education by attending Saginaw Valley Technical School, Valparaiso University and the University of Michigan, where he earned degrees in the areas of economics, business and electrical engineering.

Throughout his career, Raymond worked many places but he especially loved being a radio officer on ships, both military and research vessels. Later in his career he enjoyed working in customer service with both Macy’s and Home Depot in the Cleveland area.

In his free time Ray enjoyed his ham radio hobby, which he had participated in since high school. His call sign was W8TT. He loved to square dance, collect glassware, books and memorabilia. He was a member of the National Imperial Glass Collectors’ Society (NIGCS) and enjoyed attending their conventions each year.

Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory his girlfriend of many years, Barbara Black, with whom he made his home; his children, Matthew J. Heimberger and Daniel J. Heimberger; three grandchildren and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Louise Libera Cook.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, January 9 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. Military honors will be rendered in Raymond’s honor following the service.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.