Raymond A. Budrevich, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Alexander Budrevich, 90, passed away on Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at Humility House.

Ray was born June 9, 1929 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the son of Alex and Annastasia (Hunka) Budrevich.

He retired in 1999 from the Mineral Ridge School system where he had worked as a custodian.

Prior to working for the schools, Ray worked for U.S. Steel as a pattern maker for 38 years, retiring in 1982.

He was a Korean War vet serving in the U.S. Navy.

Ray was a member of the Nativity of Christ Church, he was also a member of the Mahoning Lodge of the Masons and the Mineral Ridge VFW.

Ray enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping and fishing.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, the former Elizabeth Casey whom he married May 14, 1955. Ray also leaves three daughters, Roseanne (Steve) Mitsuhashi of Fort Worth, Texas, Debra Maust of Niles and Susan (Robert) Carfolo of Mineral Ridge; one son, Ray (Jacqueline) Budrevich of Niles; one brother, John Budrevich of McDonald, as well as seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Thomas and one brother, Alex Budrevich.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Niles Chapel.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, October 15.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nativity of Christ Church in Ray’s name or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To send flowers to the family of Raymond A. Budrevich, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.