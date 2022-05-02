HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray M. Burt, Sr. of Hubbard, died early Saturday morning, April 30, at Hospice House of Poland following a courageous battle with cancer.

Ray was born March 16, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Lee Michael and Lois Ella (Heckman) Burt and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended North High School with the class of ’72 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician assigned to Strategic Air Command at Griffiss Air Force Base. Following active duty service, Ray continued his service obligation in the reserves.

He worked at Hynes Industries for 19 years, retiring in 2007.

Ray was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 737 of Lake Milton, Catholic War Veterans Post #1292 of Youngstown, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298 of Austintown, the Moose Lodge #186 of Warren and the St. George Croatian Center of Youngstown.

He looked forward to socializing with his friends at the social clubs when he was physically able, singing karaoke to some of his favorite songs, and talking about cars but most important was spending time with his family. He never dwelled on his illness and he was always grateful for his faith, his family and his friends. His positive attitude and sense of humor will leave a lasting impact on those that knew him best.

He will be dearly missed. He leaves a daughter, Mary (John) Schemelia of Boardman; three sons, Ray Burt, Jr. of Middleburg Heights, Lee Burt of Poland and Kenneth (Brittany) Burt of Columbia, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Lauren, Shawn, Ryan and Logan. Ray also leaves three sisters, Margaret Houy of Hubbard, Evelyn Moore of Boardman and Gail (Wayne Hayward) Miller of Campbell.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Rayner and brothers-in-law, James Miller, Albert Rayner, Dale Moore and Fritz Houy.

Friends may call Thursday, May 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends may also call on Friday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.