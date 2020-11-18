Ray Lamar Reber, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Lamar Reber, 87, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Ray was born June 9, 1933 in Dubois, Pennsylvania, the son of Lynn and Mae (Watson) Reber.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Ray retired in 1992 as a Supervisor of maintenance for Knight Facilities. He also was a the Superintendent for Detention at the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center and had worked for WCI Steel, where he was a heavy equipment operator.

He was the past president of the Steel Workers Union Local 1375 in Warren. Ray was active with veterans’ organizations. He was a member of the VFW, the Sons of the American Legion and served as Commander and Vice Commander for the American Legion Post # 301.

He was also a woodworker, making bird houses with his brother and taking them to local flea markets and selling them. Ray was a coin collector and an active volunteer.

He was passionate about serving his community. He was an active member of the Trumbull County AFL- CIO where he served on the board, the Warren/ Trumbull County Food Coalition where he was Vice President. He was also past chairman of Fairhaven MRDD, a board member of bother the Red Cross and United Way as well as serving as an Advisory Board Member and Volunteer with the Salvation Army where he received the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Ray leaves his wife, the former Pamela Davis, whom he married November 18, 1994; two sons, Pastor Chuck (Linda) Reber of Hurricane, West Virginia and Dr. Keith Reber of Costa Mesa, California.

Besides his parents Ray was preceded in death by three brothers, Duane “Duey”, William and Ronald as well as two sisters, Evelyn and Kay.

Following Ray’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

