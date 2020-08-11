Ray L. Townsend, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray L. Townsend, age 83, passed away Monday, August 3 peacefully in his sleep.



Ray was born February 20, 1937 in Varnell, Georgia to the late Claude and Mary (Sweeney) Townsend.



Ray and Linda married December 7, 1956. They loved to dance and travel. Their pride was the family they built together. Their love and devotion for each other was an inspiration for other couples to aspire to. Their welcoming home was open to all because “It takes a family to build a community.”

Ray worked non-stop and was a wonderful provider. Even up to his last month, he was working on cars, doing construction and passing on his knowledge to his grandkids.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army.

Ray retired from WCI Steel in 2000, where he worked for transportation for 42.7 years. As a committed union representative, he fought for fairness. He solicited tirelessly for “the working man.”



Besides his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his wife, the former Linda E. Burd and his sisters, Lois Carmen and Frances Weaver.



Ray is survived by his children, Sandra Ham, Eugene (Pam) Townsend, Robert (Laura) Townsend, Joseph (Jill) Townsend, Richard (Suzanne) Townsend and Phillip (Audria) Townsend; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



After much deliberation considering current COVID-19 risks to the health of friends and family, a memorial service celebrating Rays life will be deferred until a time to be determined later.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ray Townsend to:

The Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Ray’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Ray L. Townsend please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: