CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Arthur Shook, 74 of Canfield, died Sunday evening, September 17 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Roy was born June 3, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert O. and Betty Jean (Foster) Shook.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry from Youngstown State University. Roy then received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from the Univeristy of Toledo in n 1978.

He worked as a pharmacist in Bowling Green, Ohio and Perrysburg, Ohio, before returning to this area in 1989. Roy worked as a pharmacist for 24 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1989 until he retired in 2013.

He raised and bred standardbred horses on his farm. He also loved gardening, flowers, vegetables and had planted many fruit trees. Roy was an avid fisherman and looked forward to his many fishing trips.

He leaves his wife, the former Nancy Sue Lee, whom he married September 11, 1982; a daughter, Kendra (Michael) Ryan and two grandchildren, Chloe Ryan and Landon Ryan. Roy also leaves two brothers, Dale (Kathe) Shook of Medina and Greg (Peggy) Shook of North Jackson.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at the funeral home.

