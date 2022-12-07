YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray Allen Starr, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Broward Health Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Ray was born June 19, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Ray Allen, Sr. and Beverly Ann (Hash) Starr.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School, class of 1982.

He was a self-employed business owner of both Starr Tire and Wheel and Starr Excavating.

He was a Catholic by faith.

Ray loved boating and would spend his free time on the water.

He leaves his wife, the former Kerry Bonamase, whom he married August 10, 1986; two children, Christopher (Paulie) Starr of Lordstown and Tiffany Starr of Coral Springs; two grandchildren, Nella and Ivy; his mother, Beverly Starr of Coral Springs and two brothers, Scott Starr of Coral Springs and Todd Starr of Canfield.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, Ray Allen Starr, Sr.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.