CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ranieri John (Ranie) Taranta passed away at his home on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Ranie was born in Roseville, Michigan on June 30, 1952, to Ranieri and Therese (Jones) Taranta.

Ranie graduated from Mathews High School in 1971.

After graduation, he served four years in the U.S. Navy where he was an Operations Specialist and started out as an anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare Specialist and eventually was assigned to the USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier as an combat air controller.

He worked as an auto body repairman and owned and operated Indiana International Collision in Ft. Wayne, Indiana for over 30 years.

After retirement, Ranie moved to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ranie was generous to a fault and was always willing to lend a hand. He made friends easily wherever he was. He was a man of many interests an avid history buff, loved video gaming, building gaming computers and spending time remodeling his home.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Pricey Taranta and siblings, Mark Taranta, Stephanie (Brad) Herron, Owen (Emily)Taranta, Eugene (Catherine)Taranta, Evan Taranta and Christian (Rebecca) Taranta.

He leaves behind his sisters, Margaret Perry, Paula (Jim) Turk, Therese Taranta, Rene Parker and Rosona (Harlan Griffin) Taranta; brother, Joseph (Joyce) Taranta and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.

