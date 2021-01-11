Randy N. Reese III, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Reese III, commonly known as “Nan” to his sisters and friends, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 after a long battle with addiction at the age of 36.

Randy was born on May 8, 1984 in Tacoma, Washington and graduated from Western Reserve and MCCTC in 2003.

Randy will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Erica and their three beautiful children, Rachel, Randall IV and Ellie; his parents, Randall, Jr. and Sherrie; his grandfather, Randall, Sr.; his sisters, Kristin (Tim) and Brittani; his nephew and niece, Bobby and Nevaeh; his in-laws, Becky Carson, Ron Carson and Rachel and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Millie and Mary Lou and grandfather, Troy.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, January 14 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. For everyone’s safety, please offer your kind words to the family from a safe distance and wear a mask.

