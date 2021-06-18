Randy L. Burkhart, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy L. Burkhart, 63, passed away Tuesday evening, June 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.



Randy was born on July 6, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Howard and Sarah Burkhart.



He worked as and crane operator and foremen at Mercer Company in Sharon until he retired in 2005.



Randy will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Debra Burkhart, whom he married on December 17, 1976; sons, Shawn and Justin Burkhart; five grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.



Memorial contributions can made in Randy’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by visiting https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.



