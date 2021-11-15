Randy E. Houtz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy E. Houtz, 42, passed away Saturday evening, November 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center.



Randy was born on July 22, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Randy Phillip Houtz and Martha Ann Peck.



He was a 1997 graduate of Girard High School and worked at Elwood Engineering and Casting.

He loved golfing, playing pool, riding his 4-wheeler and most recently he enjoyed smoking meats. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also was an avid fan of The Ohio State University.



Randy will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Brandie Houtz; whom he married on July 31, 2015 and have been together since 2004; his parents, Randy Houtz and Martha Peck; children, Hailee Houtz, Alex (Katelynn) Borden, Ember Cappella and her fiancé, Ryan Ash and Samantha Cappella; grandchildren, Parker, Liam and Kayden; brothers, Benjamin Houtz and Thomas (Becky) Houtz and multiple nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Myoma Jo Poling; uncles, Michael and Donald Poling and great-uncle, Therman Edward Poling.



Family and friends may visit from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland.



Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Shiloh Cemetery in Kasson, Barbour County, West Virginia.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Randy E. Houtz please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.