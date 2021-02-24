Randy Allen Walker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Allen Walker, 48, of Mineral Ridge passed away Monday afternoon at his home of an apparent heart attack.

Randy was born April 14, 1972 in Warren, the son of Charles and Katherine (Beck) Walker.

He was a 1990 graduate of Mathews High School.

Randy worked for Berk Enterprises as a Quality Control Manager.

He was a member of Grace Church and was active in the church’s men’s group.

Randy was and avid fan of Michigan and Pittsburg Steelers football fan. He loved spending time with his children and playing video games.

Randy leaves five children, Brandee (Scot) Frame of Herriman, Utah, Zackary Allen Walker of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Kylie Walker of Brooklyn, New York, Savannah Davison of Niles, and Phoenix Walker of Niles, two grandchildren, Kyra and Cason Frame of Herriman, Utah and one brother, Matt (Margaret) Walker, of Vienna.

A memorial service celebrating Randy’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

