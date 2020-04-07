Randolph G. Foor, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randolph G. Foor, age 68, a resident of AustinWoods Nursing Center, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 5.

He was born on February 5, 1952, in Bedford, Pennsylvania, to Grover and Bertha (Clark) Foor.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

He leaves his sister, Kathy (Ron) Mayberry of Louisville, Ohio and many extended family members and dear friends and neighbors.

A friend and caregiver who was always very helpful was Robert Connell. This good friend was always available to drive Randy where he needed to go. He was also available for home maintenance jobs, to give encouragement, advice, or a listening ear. He is appreciated for his care for Randy and for his friendship to the whole family.



From childhood, Randy was a member and regular attender of the old Youngstown Baptist Church (Crossroads Church) on South Meridian Road.

He had been an employee of US Steel in Youngstown and Lorain.



Randy was a fan of Ohio State Football, Youngstown State Football, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, he was a baseball fan. The Cleveland Indians and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers were by far his favorite baseball teams and baseball was his favorite sport. He would have rather watched any two teams play baseball than watch anything else. He had been an avid reader of Baseball Digest. He also enjoyed looking up baseball facts and statistics on the computer and although he liked a lot of baseball players, his favorite was Jim Thome.



Randy would talk to anyone, anywhere, many times starting conversations with complete strangers and upon that initial meeting, he would probably ask them what their birthday was. Then, he could recall their birthday to them, even if it were years later. He had no trouble remembering the birthdays of family members (all those aunts, uncles, and cousins!), friends, neighbors and acquaintances.



Randy also loved reading newspapers from all over the United States. If he heard someone was going on a trip, he would often ask them if they could bring back a local newspaper.



A favorite event of Randy’s was going to the annual family reunion. He enjoyed visiting with his extended family, wishing he could see them more often. Throughout the year, he would many times remind people how many days it was until the big family reunion.



Randy was a good man with a kind heart. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He knew Jesus and knew all blessings came from God. He wanted to share those blessings.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of AustinWoods Nursing Center for their excellent care for Randy. They all treated him so well and made him feel safe and loved. The family also thanks another AustinWoods resident who has been a dear friend and like Randy’s second mother, thank you, Gloria, for your observant eye, wise words and loving heart.



Funeral services will be private.

A memorial service in celebration of Randy’s life will be on a later date and open to all.



The family requests that any monetary donations in Randy’s memory be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Randolph “Randy” G. Foor, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.