Randall “Randy” Fife, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall “Randy” L. Fife, 58, passed away peacefully November 26, at home with his family by his side following a short battle with cancer.

Randy was born on October 28, 1962, in Niles, Ohio, to Saundra (McGowen) and Estle (Frog) Fife.

Randy graduated in 1981 from Gordon D. James Career Center as a diesel mechanic.

Randy then joined the U.S. Army in January of 1982 and married the love of his life, Kerri Roberts, on April 17, 1982.

Randy and Kerri then moved to Texas and from Texas, the couple moved to Hawaii where they lived in Waialua and watched the sunset over the ocean every night. The couple then returned to their hometown of Niles and purchased their first home in Howland, Ohio.

Randy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting and target shooting. This past summer him and his oldest son Randall spent many days fishing, hiking and camping. Randy enjoyed campfires and had many good times with his family around a backyard fire. Randy loved target shooting with his youngest son Roland and spent time on his deck with his daughter Maxine. Watching Spongebob was a favorite pastime with his granddaughter Mariah, as well as trips to Wendy’s for a frosty.

Randy worked at West Minerals many years and upon leaving there worked as a carpenter owning his own business, RJ’s Home Improvement.

Randy will be remembered as a giving, caring and kind man who would help anyone at any time.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Saundra; brother, Richie; cousin, Holly and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Randy is survived by his wife, Kerri of Howland; his three children, Randall, Maxine and Roland of Howland; his granddaughter, Mariah; his father, Estle “Frog” of Niles; his brother, Roland of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his in-laws Jack and Carol Roberts, who were like his parents.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Niles on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 and from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Visitors are asked to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery.

