Randall Paul Morgan, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Paul Morgan, 53, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.

He was born September 19, 1965, a son of the late Harold F. Morgan, Jr. and Elizabeth A. (Bucci) Morgan.

He held his mother’s loving hand as he left the world to join his father; sister, Rhonda and his very special uncle, Bill, who predeceased him in death.



Randy was a 1985 graduate of Brookfield High School where he was a member of the wrestling team and later graduated from the Culinary Institute of Pittsburgh where he pursued one of his life passions in the culinary arts.

He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, his eggs benedict were legendary!

After graduating from the Institute, he worked as a chef in Marco Island, Florida but returned home to be with his family, which meant everything to him. After returning home, he worked for Jeffrey Crystal Catering for a number of years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing in Lake Erie and sharing his passion with his nephews, Richie and JJ. He took every opportunity to share his passions with those he loved and everyone knew how much it meant to him to spend quality time with his loved ones. The special people in his life always expected to spend hours on the phone just chatting away! Randy truly thought of others more than himself and he had a heart of gold! As a young child he enjoyed playing with his brother, Greg; they had many great memories growing up together. He also had a wonderful relationship with his sister, Kendra, whom he loved unconditionally. They have many memories of talking and being there for each other and had an incredible bond with his mother. They truly meant the world to each other and were each other’s source of hope and encouragement. He loved watching sports but was truly at home in nature and the outdoors. Another love was music and his favorite group was “The Rolling Stones”. He had a large record collection and inspired his nephew, JJ, to pursue his passion for playing the drums and spent hours listening and encouraging him. He lived his life for his family and never was a person to mince words, this is what made him so special and genuine.



He leaves his beloved mother, Elizabeth A. Morgan; brother, Gregory F. Morgan; sister, Kendra S. Morgan of Brookfield Ohio; nephew, Richard Dominic Infante of Lakewood, Ohio and nephew, Gerald J. Scarmuzzi IV of Brookfield, Ohio. He also leaves behind his beloved aunts, uncles and many cousins, who thought the world of him and loved him very much. Many friends have special memories of Randy and will eternally hold a place in their hearts for him. He will be missed and thought of by all.



Memorial service for Randy will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.



Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Randall P. Morgan, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.