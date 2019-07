LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Leon A. "Lee" Dodson, 76 of Leavittsburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 3, 1943 in Altoona, Pennsylvania a son of the late Warren C. and Mary Pearl Gorman Dodson Sr. He was raised in Leavittsburg.

Lee retired after working over 40 years as an auto body repairman. Lastly he was self employed, owning Dodson Auto Body located at his home in Leavittsburg.

Lee loved fishing and golfing and "oldies" music and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.