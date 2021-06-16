Randall L. Pew, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall L. Pew, 69, passed away, Thursday, June 10, 2021, a long time resident of Lake Milton.

Born April 7, 1952 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Edward and Verdie (Kerley) Pew of Lake Milton.

Randall was a 1970 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Prior to retirement in 2014, he worked as a car hauler for more than 30 years for Cassens Transport.

Randall loved the outdoors, watching the birds, small animals, fishing or a game of golf.

Randall will be greatly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 39 years, the former Sheree Davis, whom he married July 4, 1982; his children, Terri (Patrick) Barnes, Crystal Parker, David (Heather) DePuy and Heather (Jim) Pew; his grandchildren, Taylor (Frankie) Spencer, Michael Spencer, Allyson Barnes, Bethany (Andrew) Prater, Talon DePuy, Ariel and Kadin Stratton; four great-grandchildren Adely, Emma, Penelope and Aubree; four brothers, seven sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Randall’s wishes for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene in North Jackson, Ohio.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.ohpacms.com.