AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall John Emrich, 77, of Austintown, died early Saturday morning, February 19, 2022 at his residence.

Randall, known as Randy, was born June 2, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of the late John “Jack” and R. Thelma (Younger), Emrich and was a lifelong area resident.

He grew up in Hubbard, graduating from Hubbard High School in 1962. Randy received an Associate Degree from Kent State University in Electrical Engineering.

He served in the U.S. Air Force stateside at radar ranges during the Vietnam War where he worked on computers and played in the Air Force band. Randy was a computer technologist for several companies, starting his career as a computer repairman and retired from Momentum Technology in 2001 as a logistic manager.

He was an active member of Ohltown United Methodist Church, where he served as liturgist, treasurer of the trustees, an usher and assisting with the audio visual. Randy was previously a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He was a very active member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was a member of the former Sulgrave Lodge #696 F & AM, now the Western Star Lodge #21, Ashlar Chapter #213 Royal Arch Masons, where he had served as High Priest, Buechner Council #107 Royal & Select Masons, where he had served as Illustrious Master, St. John’s Commandery #20 Knights Templar, where he served as Eminent Commander and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Youngstown where he served as most Wise Master of the Youngstown Chapter of Rose Croix.

Randy enjoyed traveling and looked forward to vacations with his wife.

He leaves his wife, the former Cheryl Crissman, whom he married July 10, 1976; a sister, Andrea Baglier of Hubbard; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daryl and Victoria Crissman of Las Vegas, Nevada; a nephew, Garrett Baglier and niece Kristin Petrony and will be dearly missed.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, including his grandmother, Florence Younger who played an important part in Randy’s life.

Friends may call on Wednesday at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Teresa Krueger.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Ohltown United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2001 Ohltown Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

