Randall H. Smith, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Randall H. Smith, Jr., 69, will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Randy passed away early Friday morning, August 30, at Hospice house.

He was born December 8, 1949m in Youngstown, the son of Randall H.m Sr. and Mary Jane (Carson) Smith.

Randy was a 1968 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served in the United States Army in Vietnam.

After his service in Vietnam, Randy worked for General Motors Lordstown until his retirement in 2002.

He was a collector, an outdoorsman and gun enthusiast. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and motorcycles.

Randy leaves his wife of 32 years, the former Terri (Crum) Brogan-Smith; two sons, Justin and Adam Smith, both of California; a stepdaughter, Jessica Bolen of Youngstown; a stepson, Joel Brogan of Indiana; one brother, Bob (Marti) Smith of Austintown, as well as, nine grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 6:00 p.m.

