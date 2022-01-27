FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall G. Scott, 72, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home in Fowler, Ohio.

Randall was born April 26,1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Lester D. Sr. and Helen E. Benson Scott.

Randall, a lifetime area resident, was a simple man. In earlier years, he enjoyed fishing, mowing grass, playing bingo, and spoiling the grandkids with a trip for some ice cream. After his retirement from Mack Industries, he enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales, and picking up scrap to put a few extra dollars in his pockets. But all through the years, his favorite pastime was relaxing with his fur babies and feeding them anything and everything that he was eating.

Randall will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Candace (Rick) Lundquist, and Debra Scott. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Abigail Lamp, Daniel Lamp and Diamond Scott; three great-grandchildren; siblings Carol (Bob) Kuntz, Pamela Bartholomew and Chuck (Robin) Scott; his companion Grace Goff and many nieces and nephews for whom he was close with.

Besides his parents, Randall is preceded in death by his three brothers, Larry Scott, Lester D. Scott Jr, and Rob Scott.

Visitation will take place Friday, January 28,2022, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland with Roger Wood officiating at 7:00pm.

Burial will take place at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township at a later date.

