Randall D. Davison, Champion Township, Ohio

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall D. Davison, 64 of Champion Township, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland from complications following a stroke.

He was born on March 21, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas the son of Chester and Phyllis Jones Davison of Champion.

Randy was a lifetime Champion Township resident and a 1973 graduate of Champion High School.

He later earned his Associate degree in accounting from Kent State University.

He worked for Copperweld Steel Company for many years until it closed. Randy then worked for U.S. Safety Gear as a sales associate for 19 years.

Randy will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years, Susan E. Haas Davison, whom he married on November 19, 1983; two daughters, Rebecca of Champion and Meredith of Leavittsburg; two granddaughters, Emma and Alaina; his parents, Chester and Phyllis Davison of Champion; three sisters, Elaine Davison of Bristolville, Joyce Davison of Champion and Karen Lupinek of South Carolina and one brother, Mark Davison of California.

Randy was a great family man and a loving husband and father.

He enjoyed gardening, especially taking care of his black raspberry bushes. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters.

His friends and family will always remember him as quick witted and dependable.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home, where Deacon Joseph Toth will officiate.

Inurnment will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion.

