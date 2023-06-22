WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randal B. Wolanzyk, 63, passed away Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023 after a short illness.

Randal was born on July 15, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Shirley and the late Richard Wolanzyk.

He was a graduate of Howland High School.

He worked at Thomas Steel for 42 years. In addition, he had his own plumbing business, Randy’s Plumbing.

He was a jack of all trades, a man who could fix anything and was always willing to help anyone. He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. He was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge #1012 and the Mercer County Sportsman Association.

Randy will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Stephanie, whom he married on June 9, 2008; son, Charles; mother Shirley; stepson, Daniel Fitch and his wife, Michelle; grandson, Dylan; aunt Eileen; uncle, Lloyd; nephews, Chase, John and Daylyn; his best friends, Gene Schrum and Jim Morris and his two cats, Morgan and Trouble.

Besides his father, Richard, he was preceded in death by brothers, Stephen Wolanzyk and John B. Wolanzyk, Sr.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.

