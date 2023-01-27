CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rand Chronister, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of family at University Hospitals on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following complications from surgery.

Rand was born December 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio as the first of six children to the late Marvin and Madeline (Muresan) Chronister.

Rand was a 1973 graduate of Grand Valley High School where he was an all-state performer in basketball.

He married his wife, Lynda (Barto) Chronister, on July 26, 1975.

Rand worked in the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office and sold insurance before carving out a special place at Cole Valley Motors. He retired at age 65 to play golf and enjoy his grandchildren.

Rand enjoyed many hobbies including golf, gardening, sports collectibles and picking last in fantasy sports drafts. He organized sports leagues including the Rural Church Athletic League and the N.E.O.P.A.C. golf tour. Rand was a loyal Cleveland sports fan and became a well-read Facebook pundit providing commentary on a variety of topics. He loved discovering the unique talents and interests of his beloved grandkids. Above all else, Rand was a man of deep faith who attended Calvary Bible Church and shared his love of Jesus with all who met him.

Rand was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Daniel Chronister, and his father-in-law, Ray Barto.

Rand will be forever missed by his wife, Lynda Chronister, and his sons, Scott (Stephany) Chronister of Champion and Matt (Ashley) Chronister of Cortland as well as his three grandchildren: Prescott, Levi and Laney. He is survived by four loving siblings: Tim (Bonnie) Chronister of Farmdale, Rachel (Garry) Wallace of Texas, Brenda (John) Thomas of Pennsylvania, and Liz (Mike) Gagne of Cortland. Rand is mourned by his mother-in-law, Hazel Barto of Cortland, and remembered by many nieces and nephews who will miss his laughter and wisdom.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel. A celebration of life service will be held at Noon on Monday January 30 at Calvary Baptist Church, 4747 Warren Rd Cortland, OH 44410. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or North Bloomfield Assembly of God.

