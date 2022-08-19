SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ramona I. Ross, 77, passed away Friday morning, August 19, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Ramona was born on October 13, 1944 in Sharon, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late Raymond and Kathryn Ross.



She was a 1965 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She was a waitress at Libby’s Tavern in Masury.

She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

She enjoyed going bowling and playing Bingo.



Ramona will be deeply missed by her sisters, Bonnie Gorrell, Patricia Haun and Lucretia Vargo; and brother Raymond Ross.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her niece Brenda Haun.



Per Ramona’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Burial will be held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



