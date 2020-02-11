Ralph Villano, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Villano, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Beeghley Oaks Care Center.

Ralph was born November 6, 1929 in Potenza, Italy the son of Rocco and Mary Villano and came to this country and the area as a young man.

Ralph was the past president of Youngstown Wholesale Grocery Company, a family run business in Youngstown and Austintown for over 100 years. He was active in the day to day operations for over 60 years. His moto at the office was: “the employees work with me, not for me.”

Ralph emigrated from Potenza, Italy to the United States at 21 years old and settled in New York where he worked part time in a grocery store. Later he worked in sales for the Prince Macaroni company while in New York. Ralph them moved to Youngstown, Ohio to work at his uncle Sam’s company, which later became Youngstown Wholesale Grocery Company.

Ralph married his first wife, the former Helen D’Altorio in 1958. Helen passed away in 1993.

He leaves his second wife, the former Donna Rossi whom he married July 7, 2001. Ralph also leaves his two sons, Joseph (Michelle) Villano and James (Vickie) Villano both in Canfield; a grandson, Brandon Villano of Los Angeles, California; two granddaughters, Dr. Svetlana Villano of Las Vegas, Nevada and Victoria Villano of Canfield; four stepdaughters, Donna (Jim) Soda of Florida, Nancy (Christopher) Lacich of Canfield, Esther Rossi of Nevada and Toni Ann (Paul) Carafotes, of California and three grandchildren, Nicolette Lynne Lacich, Natalie Lynne Lacich and Gianna Grace Huartson.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Ralph was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Zitolo and Margie Santry and one brother, Michael Villano.

Friends my call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel and again from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Friday, February 14 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.