Ralph Thomas Williams, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Thomas Williams, 78, passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 11, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph E. and Martha (Saba) Williams.

Tom was an Inspector in the Salvage Department at the General Motors Lordstown Complex for 48 years, retiring March 31, 2016.

He was a 1960 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Tom loved spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida.

Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Roberta K. Hillier, whom he married June 27, 1961; his children, Linda Williams of Niles, Tracy (Jim) Miller of Valley Grove, West Virginia, Kelli (Charles) Armstrong of Austintown and Thomas (Melissa) Williams of North Jackson; his grandchildren, Haley, Franchesca, Logan, Justin, Emily, Joseph and Chelsea and his great-grandchild, Bodhi.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Yo., OH 44512.

