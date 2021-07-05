Ralph N. Tomeo, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Nicholas Tomeo, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Ralph was born November 18, 1941 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to the late Antonio and Mary (Casuccio) Tomeo.

He was a graduate of Aliquippa High School and received an Associate Degree from Kent State University.

Ralph retired from General Electric with over 30 years of service as an Electrical Technician.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the 51st A&E Maintenance Squad where he was a Weapons Control System Mechanic.

Besides his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his sisters, Rose (Walter “Red”) McElhaney and Helen “Toots” Lambert and his brother, Tony Tomeo.

Ralph is survived by his son, Craig (Lori) Tomeo; his daughter, Catherine (JP) Ryan; two granddaughters, Grace and Fiona; his friend and former spouse, Sandee Tomeo; his sister, Toni (Lou) Pupi; sister-in-law, Marie Tomeo; brother-in-law, Tom Lambert and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was thoughtful, kind and funny. He loved music, cars, spending time with his family and helping others. He will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service was held at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

