WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Lyman Oliver, 73, passed Thursday, January 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren, Ohio, from complications due to pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his three children.



Born December 17, 1948 in Warren, Ohio to Arthur L. and Virginia L. (Fousse) Oliver, Ralph was a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio.

He was dedicated to a job well done, whether at his career with Delphi/Packard Electric, his part-time employment at the Garrettsville hardware store, or his time as a volunteer with the Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Fire Department.

He loved to build and enjoyed helping others with their projects. Ralph was quite the cook and enjoyed preparing large family holiday dinners. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and having cookouts with his friends and family. As a lifelong fan, he made sure to always keep up with the Cleveland Indians.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Ruth (Llewellyn) Oliver, whom he married September 12, 1987; daughters Stacie L. (Jason) of Annapolis Maryland, Shannon of Garrettsville, step-son Bryan (Carrie) of Louisville, six grandchildren; brothers Larry of Windham, Jeff of Darian Illinois and sister Suzanne Evitts of Windham.



The family asks that you consider making a donation in Ralph’s memory to the Hope Center for Cancer Care in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



To send flowers to the family of Ralph Lyman Oliver please visit our Tribute Store.