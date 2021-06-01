Ralph Leighton Hyler, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Leighton Hyler, a much-loved patriarch of his family, passed away on May 31, 2021, with his wife Joyce by his side.



Ralph was born on May 13, 1934, in Canton, Ohio to Ralph E. and Vera B. Hyler.



He was a 1952 graduate of Champion High School and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ellen Post on May 2, 1953.



He was employed by Copperweld Steel Co./CSC from 1952 to 1997. His last position there was in the 35” Mill as Blooming Mill Operator.



Ralph was a Master Mason for over 50 years in Sincerity Lodge NO. 794 F & AM of Niles, Ohio. He was also a member of The Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown, Ohio.



He attended Believers Church for many years; belonged to Senior Bowlers at Crest Lanes and Fairway Lanes on Wednesday mornings and was an avid reader and enjoyed watching golf and football.



In his younger years, Ralph loved to repair and paint cars and did so with excellence. His wife and children would tell you that Ralph could and did fix anything that could be fixed and his three sons were fortunate to have him as a teacher of many things.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 68 years; his sons Ralph E. of Phoenix, Arizona and Michael W. of Fountain Hills, Arizona; his eight grandchildren: Katherine McGee of Howland, Ohio, Adam Hyler of Washington D.C., Kryssa L. Culver of Niles, Ohio, Timothy of Seattle, Washington, Abby of Michigan, Elizabeth of West Virginia and James and Christopher of Lisbon, Ohio and his 13 great-grandchildren: Leighton, Emily, Vayda, McKenzie, Peyton, Tristen, Amber, Kayleigh, Riley, Jessa, Izabella, Toby and Quinn.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard E., and his youngest son, Christopher J., who died in 2009.



On May 13, 2021, a celebration of life was held with family and friends at Aulizio’s for Ralph’s 87th birthday.



A private service will be held for Ralph.



Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. SE., Vienna, OH 44473.



Sincere gratitude to MVI Hospice and their nurses Melissa and Christine, Scott and Sophia of Cortland Fire Department, and Julie and John of Cortland Police Department.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Ralph Leighton Hyler please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.