Ralph Lee Rufener, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Lee Rufener, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 7, 2019.



Ralph was born on April 9, 1934, in Vienna, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Faye (Lingo) Rufener.



He was employed at Lordstown Stamping Plant for 20 years.

Ralph was a member of Cortland Methodist Church and enjoyed bowing in the church league. Ralph was active in the Cortland Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and was a member of the Scottish Rite.

Ralph and his wife Marlene loved to square dance with the Rambling Square Dance Club. In his younger years, Ralph spent many hours in the woods with his father and nephews hunting. Ralph was a devoted father and grandfather to his grandsons.



He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Rhonda (Spencer) Doggett; his daughter by choice, Melissa Kopp; his grandsons, Andrew and Gabe Devadan and Ben Kopp and his sisters, Martha Palich and Ruth Gallagher.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Marlene.



Visitation for Ralph will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with Masonic Services at 10:45 a.m.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. all at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans, Cortland, Ohio.



Memorial contributions can be made to Bella Women’s Center, 1192 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44484 or Cortland Masonic Lodge, 1365 Jewel Bay Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410.



