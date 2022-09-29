NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Nudo, 66 passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022 at his residence.

Ralph was born on March 8, 1956 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Henrietta Nudo.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and worked in construction until he retired in 2008.

He was a licensed Gun Smith for 45 years. He was a member of the Civilian Marksmanship Program under the NRA, Western Reserve Fish and Game Club, and Bailey Road Baptist Church in North Jackson.

Ralph will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Dianne Nudo, whom he married on July 7, 1973; his children, Nikki (John) Cutright of Niles and Benjamin (Un Yong) of Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Robin (Gary) Marr and Lisa Gallagher; and his mother-in-law Emily McDaniel.

A memorial service for Ralph will be held on Tuesday October 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Bailey Road Baptist Church located at 2121 N. Bailey Road in North Jackson.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

Family has requested that no flowers be delivered to the house.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com