CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Haines, age 81, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a brief period of declining health.



Ralph was born in Dunbar, Pennsylvania to the late Russell and Esther (Smith) Haines.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Ralph was a proud Veteran of the National Guard and the U.S. Air Force serving in Battery C First Training Battalion in Ft. Bliss, Texas.



Ralph retired from American Welding with over 30 years of service.



He enjoyed fishing, gardening and being home with Karen watching the birds out of his front window. He will be fondly remembered for sneaking off to smoke his pipe. Ralph was never afraid to make a small wager, he always would bet on the Super Bowl with his daughter.



Besides his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his sister Margaret Reddick.



Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years and eleven months, Karen (Lewis) Haines, his daughter Trudy (Gregory) Fenton and his son Ronald Haines; five grandchildren, Daniel, Blake, Ronnie, Makayla and Shawn; four great-grandchildren, Wade, Kennedy, Caleb and Ryan and a sister Joyce Muha.



Friends may call 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland, the funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. and conclude with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. SE Vienna, Ohio 44473, or to the Police Athletic League of Warren, 624 Eastland Ave. SE Warren, Ohio 44484.



