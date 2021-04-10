Ralph D. Lane, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph D. Lane, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in hospice at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland after a lengthy illness.

He was born April 18, 1935, in Champion, the youngest son of William C. Lane, Sr. and Margaret Kupson Lane and lived in Cortland most of his entire life.

He graduated from Cortland High School in 1953, attended Kent State and Youngstown State Universities. While in college he played on the tennis team and worked as a tennis manager at Youngstown Country Club. He was also a past president of the Warren Tennis Club in the 1960s. Playing tennis and golf with his family were his favorite activities throughout life.

Ralph served his country in the U.S Army for almost four years and was stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge from the service, he began his career in banking at Union Savings and Trust in Warren. After the bank’s merger, he continued in banking at Security Dollar Bank in Niles and retired in 2001.

In 1977, Ralph and Sally Clark were married and purchased their home in Cortland. They became the parents of Rick (married to Anne Purdon Lane) and Lauri (married to Ryan Moore) who blessed them with four grandchildren, Maggie, Sophie, Brayden and Kaley, all of whom survive. His greatest joy was teaching his children how to play tennis and golf and enjoying his grandchildren’s visits. He is also survived by three nephews, Darryl, Kevin and Scott (Holly and children) Lane and a niece, Kerri Lane Bartzi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William C. Lane, Jr. and Robert Lane.

Per Ralph’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

Cremation has taken place and he will be buried in the Lane family plot at Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeview Local Schools, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland, OH 44410 in Memory of Ralph Lane, to benefit the Lakeview boys and girls tennis teams.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.