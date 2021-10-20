Raleigh C. Hughes, III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raleigh C Hughes III age 65 affectionately known as “Mr. Big” or “Rollo”, went to be with the lord on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

If a man is measured by the number of friends he has, then Raleigh is the richest man in Trumbull County. If you have been transported by ambulance in the past 40 years than there is a good chance you met “Mr. Big”. The only thing larger than his presence was his heart.

A proud West Sider for most of his life, he was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.



Mr. Big entered Public Service at the age of 18. He was one of the first pioneers in the field and helped bring EMS to Trumbull County. He went on to graduate from Akron General Hospital’s Paramedic program and worked at Medstar Ambulance and various Fire Departments throughout the county, helping to start the EMS Program at the Brookfield Fire Department from which he retired. He also served as union president of IAFF local 3443.



Raleigh knew the underbelly of life thoroughly and he took a lot of people under his wing. While most soared like eagles, some just waddled like ducks but he did his best with all of them. He was blunt, direct, and really sincere. He could always be counted on for an honest, clear assessment of things and an equally clear opinion of what should happen. His interests outside of Public Safety included his love of everything Notre Dame, his drums and his love of all cars and his collection of vanity plates. But most of all he loved his daughter and granddaughter.



He will be sadly missed by his daughter Kristin (Justin) Koper, his granddaughter Emma Margaret Koper, his sister Jodi (Bob) Thompson, his nieces and nephews and his former wife Kelly Bryant.

He is pre-deceased by his father Raleigh C. Hughes, Jr. and mother E. Maxine Hughes.

Services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Packard Music Hall. Calling hours will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2:00- 5:00 p.m. at Packard and one hour preceding the services on Monday.

Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to Akron Children’s Burn Center or the Brookfield Fallen Firefighters Foundation.



To those who will miss him the most, He would say – “take some time to grieve, then remember all the good times we have had. Laugh, joke, cry, but most of all smile at the things we did together.” His true impact can only be accurately measured by the hearts and minds of the people who he inspired, motivated and engaged.



You have attained rightful professional immortality in your beloved profession. Farewell dear friend.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

