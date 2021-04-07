Rachele D. Weaver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachele D. Weaver, 37, passed away Monday afternoon April 5, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland.



Rachele was born on July 23, 1983 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Jeffrey C. Weaver and Betty (Fink) Patterson.



She was a sponsor at recovery programs, helping others with their steps. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing crafts and needle point.



Rachele will be deeply missed by her mother, Betty (Edwin) Patterson; children, Kierra Weaver and Nehemiah Johnson; brothers, Jeffery C. (Jessica) Weaver II and Edwin Patterson III; sisters, Tiffany (Josh) Sterns, Tabitha Mosley and Candy Skeins; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Weaver; brother Christopher Patterson, and sister Amber Skinner.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday April 10, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High St. in Cortland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, Florida 33134



