R. Scott Mallory, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – R. Scott Mallory, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

Scott was born on May 18, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Richard A. and Ellamae Jones Mallory.

On July 21, 1979, Scott was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Lori Hildebrand Mallory with whom he shared 41 years.

A 1975 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Scott continued his education at Youngstown State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Scott was employed by Owens Corning for 35 years currently serving as the Director of Engineering.

Scott traveled extensively and was a proud member of the Delta Diamond Club. He enjoyed boating, golf and remodeling especially helping his children with their home projects.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Lori; children, Chase (Leah) Mallory and Kaitlin (Katie Hinch) Mallory; grandchildren, Finley Kate and Duke Alan; sisters, Kimberly (Samuel) Amendolara, Amy (Doug) Shaffer, Laurie (Joe) Keller and Stacie (Terry) Helminiak and many nieces and nephews.

Scott’s memory will be carried on by his family, as well as a close-knit group of friends whose friendship began in Little League and remained strong throughout the years.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Green Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3495 S. Canfield Niles Road, Canfield, Ohio. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Nelson officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.