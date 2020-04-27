Quintino DeSantis, Poland Township, Ohio

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Quintino DeSantis, 86, of Poland Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020 at his winter home in Greenacres, Florida.

Quint was born October 4, 1933 in Pacentro, Italy, the son of Guiseppe and Gaetana (Santeufemia) DeSantis. He left Italy for Caracas, Venezuela at 15, then emigrated to the United States in 1963.

He was the owner and operator of Quint’s Auto Body for 50 years. He taught the trade to his sons who eventually would take over the daily operations allowing him to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren.

Quint was an active member of the Pacentrano Club where he served as President for many years.

He played in several bocce and morra leagues in the area. He enjoyed golfing and traveling, spending much time in Venezuela with family and friends.

He leaves his wife, the former Liliana Cianci, whom he married in 1957; one son, Christian DeSantis and his wife, Christine, of Poland; grandchildren, Olivia and Natalie and grandchildren Giada and Quintino of Poland; a sister, Mary Carano of Campbell and a sister, Flora DiMascio of Tallmadge.

Besides his parents, Quint was preceded in death by his son, Joseph DeSantis; a sister, Angelina Marchionda and brothers, Lorenzo and Frank DeSantis.

Private family services were held and Quint was laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Quintino will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Quintino DeSantis, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.