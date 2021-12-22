WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Priscilla Ann Detre announce her sudden passing on Friday, October 29, 2021.



Priscilla was born in Warren, Ohio in 1949 to Martin Luther and Betty Schofer.

She was in high school when she met the love of her life, Edward, at the McDonald’s where he worked and their friends congregated after school.

She went on to complete her training as an R.N. at Mt.Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, OH and remained passionate about her profession until her retirement. She held many positions as an RN, but found that she loved dialysis due to the long term relationships she got to build with her patients.



She spent many happy days at the family cottage and enjoyed having the kids and later grandchildren there, swimming, fishing, and playing board games. Another of her favorite pastimes was quilting, stitching them by hand. She was also an avid reader who was known to have a book on her at all times.



In addition to her loving husband, Priscilla is survived by her children Laura (Joseph), Tod (Gina), Grandchildren Vroni, Walter, Peregrin and Theo; siblings Deb (Joseph) and Tony (Pamela) and numerous other friends and family.



A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family requests memorial gifts be made to the Priscilla Detre Memorial Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502. You can also give online at ysufoundation.org by clicking “Give Now” and following the prompts. The Scholarship will be directed to full time Nursing Students at YSU.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Priscilla Ann Detre please visit our Tribute Store.