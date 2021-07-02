Preston D. Walker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Preston D. Walker, 65, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Preston was born April 29, 1956, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Melvin Walker, Sr. and Wilma Louise Walker.

Preston had proudly served his country in the United States Air Force before being honorably discharged.

He then went on and attended truck driving school and was a flatbed steel hauler for 30 years.

For the last 8 years, Preston had dialysis at Fresenius Medical Center in Cortland.

Preston was a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

He enjoyed watching old western TV shows, John Wayne movies and listening to country music.

Preston is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diane Walker; son, Benjamin Walker and grandson, Benjamin, Jr.; daughter, Christina (Kenneth) Schweter and grandson, Andrew; his brother, Andy (Bonita) Walker; sisters, Tena Walker and Deann (Willis) Sommers and many nieces and nephews.

Preston was loved by his friends and family and will be deeply missed.

Arrangements for Preston are being provided by Roberts-Clark Funeral Home, 180 Garfield Drive, Warren, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with a service following, officiated by Pastor Richard Smith.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave their heartfelt condolences.

